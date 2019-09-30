Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: Today's offers on mobile phones

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale has now entered Day 2. The Walmart-backed e-commerce giant's biggest sale of the year os now offering massive discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Google and several other brands. The sale began on September 29 and will be open till October 4. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cardholders will get 10 per cent instant discount on their purchases.

Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Note 7s (4GB, 64GB) down to Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 13,999) during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount worth up to Rs 9,500 on the Note 7S if you swap it with your old smartphone. Check the full review of the phone here

Price: Rs 9,999 (MRP: Rs 13,999)





z1 Pro



Z1Pro

Z1 Pro is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 12,990 at Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2019 Sale, whereas it retails for Rs 15,990. you can also check out the bundled exchange offers which is available with this phone. Read the full review of this phone here

Google Pixel 3a, Pixek 3XL

Google Pixel 3a series are being sold at lucrative discounts during this festive season sale at Flipkart. Price of the Google Pixel 3a 64GB has been slashed by as much as Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64 GB is down to Rs 34,999 (MRP Rs 44,999) on Flipkart now. Read the review of the phone here





Google Pixel 3a

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series phones are also available with discounts and bundled offers on the The Redmi K20 (6GB, 64GB) can be yours for as low as Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs 22,999). You can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs 14,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at a lower price of Rs 24,999 (MRP Rs 28,999).





Redmi K20 Pro

Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 16,999 (MRP Rs 21,000) during the sale until October 4. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs 15,000 with the Galaxy A50. Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery. Read the full review of the phone here





Galaxy A50