Rajasthan Summit: At least half of MoUs should be implemented, says CM
Business Standard

Flood mitigation work progressing satisfactorily, says TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the stormwater drainage work, initiated as part of the flood mitigation in Chennai, and desilting work are progressing satisfactorily

Topics
Tamil Nadu | M K Stalin | Floods

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the stormwater drainage work, initiated as part of the flood mitigation in Chennai, and desilting work are progressing satisfactorily and would be completed soon.

The Chief Minister who has been showing interest in completing the works before the North-East Monsoon invigorates, said he had inspected several areas in south Chennai last week and visited many localities where the stormwater drainage works were taken up in north Chennai. "Nearly 70 to 80 percent work has been completed in south Chennai. Today I inspected north Chennai where the works were affected due to rains. The work will be completed in about 15 days or one month," the Chief Minister told reporters after the inspection. He inspected the execution of stormwater drainage works and desilting activities that were taken up at estimated cost of Rs 167.08 crore in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas by the Water Resources and Highways departments. The IMD has predicted that the North-East Monsoon is likely to start by the fourth week of October. Meanwhile, the government has readied 121 multipurpose shelters to accommodate 1.13 lakh people in the coastal districts in case of emergency during the monsoon, Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran had said.

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 17:14 IST

