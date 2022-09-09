Flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka still grim, says official

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Flood situation grim in parts of Wardha due to rainfall
Flood situation in Assam remains grim; two more die, 5.75 lakh affected
Flood situation in Mahanadi system grim, CM stresses on zero casualty
Flood situation worsens in Assam, neighbouring states amid incessant rains
Assam flood situation continues to be grim, 5.45 mn hit; 12 fresh deaths
-
The flood situation remained grim in certain parts of north Karnataka following torrential rains.
Many rivers, rivulets and streams were in spate on Friday as water was released from the Tungabhadra Dam, sources said. According to sources, water-level rose in Hirehalla rivulet, trapping five farmers on an island in Koluru village. The farmers had gone to remove the pump-set when suddenly the water-level increased and they got marooned. Soon, the others informed the police, which sent a team from the fire and emergency services. The team rescued the five and brought them to the safety. In Vijayapura district, a bridge was washed away and some villagers went there after learning that it had developed cracks and may not withstand the flow in the Sogli rivulet. The bridge was connecting Sogli with Mookihal in Taalikote Taluk. Reports said onions grown in a large swathe of land in the Bagalkote district were washed away due to floods. In Yadgir, farmers got emotional before the Central team which went to inspect and prepare a report on the rain-related damage. The farmers showed to the team the damaged crops.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 16:52 IST