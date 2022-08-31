France saw second hottest summer this year since 1900, hotter than 2003.

-
-
France witnessed the second hottest summer since 1900, according to the country's meteorological service.
Meteorologists from Meteo-France said on Thursday that the months of June, July and August of this year, the national average temperature will probably be 2.3 degrees Celsius above the reference value, dpa news agency reported.
This was the second hottest summer in the country since 1900, after an even hotter summer in 2003.
According to Meteo-France, the country had suffered from three heatwaves in the past three months which it described as particularly intense and long.
Overall, these heatwaves would have lasted 33 days, a record.
Temperature records were also broken in various places in the country.
According to the data, there was significantly less rain in France this summer.
The national average was around 20 per cent below the average for the years 1991 to 2020.
Due to climate change, there are more hot days.
According to the weather service, France has been struggling with more and stronger heatwaves for the last few decades.
Drought will also be exacerbated by climate change as hot temperatures lead to evaporation.
The weather experts warned in their statement that a summer like this one could become normal in France after 2050 if high emissions continue.
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 10:45 IST