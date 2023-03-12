FM Sitharaman to table supplementary grant for J&K in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Assembly passes Rs 8,534 crore supplementary budget by current FY
Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet against 12
Govt seeks expenditure proposals for final supplementary demands for grants
Supplementary demands of Rs 6,383 cr presented in Maharashtra Assembly
UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha on Monday as Parliament will resume for the second part of the budget session.
Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda will move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Chhattisgarh and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third
Amendment) Bill, 2022, to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Himachal Pradesh, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
While Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will move a motion for appointment of members in the Public Accounts Committee and public sector undertakings.
--IANS
miz/uk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 19:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU