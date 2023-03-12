JUST IN
Business Standard

FM Sitharaman to table supplementary grant for J&K in Rajya Sabha

While Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will move a motion for appointment of members in the Public Accounts Committee and public sector undertakings

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance minister

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha on Monday as Parliament will resume for the second part of the budget session.

Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda will move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Chhattisgarh and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third

Amendment) Bill, 2022, to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Himachal Pradesh, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

While Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will move a motion for appointment of members in the Public Accounts Committee and public sector undertakings.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 19:18 IST

