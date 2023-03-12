JUST IN
Tramadol tablets worth Rs 21 cr in int'l market seized at Mumbai airport

These contraband drugs worth US 2.6 million or over Rs 21 Crores in international illicit market were seized, the officials added

Topics
Mumbai airport | Tablets | South Sudan

ANI  General News 

Representative Image

Mumbai Customs seized an export consignment destined for South Sudan containing "Tramadol" tablets worth over Rs 21 crores in the international illicit market.

According to officials, based on intelligence gathered by Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Mumbai Customs Zone III, one export consignment destined for South Sudan with declared description as TAMOL-X225 containing approximately 10 lakh tablets, was intercepted and examined.

The test results confirmed it to be "Tramadol" which is a psychotropic substance and export of tramadol is restricted under section 8(c) of NDPS Act, 1985.

These contraband drugs worth US 2.6 million or over Rs 21 Crores in international illicit market were seized, the officials added.

According to officials, searches were conducted at Bengaluru, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Mumbai and three persons have been arrested so far. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In another incident, gold worth Rs 1.40 crore concealed in undergarments and footwear, was seized from foreign nationals by the Mumbai Customs department.

The seizure was made from three foreign nationals, who had arrived from Addis Abada to Mumbai on Friday.

The gold weighs over 3 kilograms and is valued at around Rs 140 crores.

As per the Mumbai Customs, the accused had concealed the gold in their undergarments and in the sole of the footwear.

The information was given by the Mumbai Customs department in a statement.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 18:42 IST

