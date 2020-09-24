Focus on districts reporting 100 or more Covid-19 cases: UP CM to officials

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked senior officials on Thursday to depute nodal officers and a special secretary-level officer in the districts which have reported 100 or more cases per day in the past one week to effectively contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a meeting with senior officials, he directed them to formulate the strategy in consultation with the chief secretary, the additional chief secretaries of home, health, medical education and medical experts, an official release issued here said.
Asking for more and more contact-tracing, the chief minister said special attention should be given on testing the high-risk groups.
He asked the officials to connect medical institutes through virtual ICUs so that best medical treatment could be made available to the patients with the help of experienced doctors, the release said.
He also directed them to keep ventilators/HFNC (high-flow nasal cannula, a non-invasive respiratory support system for oxygen supply) active in all districts, it added.
