Ex-commerce secretary Subrahmanyam to take over as Niti Aayog CEO

The government on Monday appointed former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of its think-tank Niti Aayog for two years. Subrahmanyam will take over from current Parameswaran Iyer who is moving on as the executive director of World Bank in Washington DC, the appointments committee of cabinet (ACC) has decided.

Subrahmanyam retired as the commerce secretary on September 30. During his year-long stint at the department of commerce, Subrahmanyan played a key role in strategising the road map to a record $422 billion merchandise exports, as the economy struggled to get out of the post-Covid slump last year.

He also played a key role in fast-tracking at least half a dozen free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. During his tenure in the commerce department, India signed two trade deals — with the United Arab Emirates, and Australia. Before his role as the commerce secretary, Subrahmanyam was also the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

Subrahmanyam would be appointed as NITI Aayog for two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, an official communique by the ACC said.

Iyer, 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the of NITI Aayog for three years. His stint, however, lasted just about six months. Iyer also served as the secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation during 2016-20.

Iyer took a voluntary retirement in 2009 to join the water and sanitation initiatives at the World Bank as the global lead for strategic initiatives in the sector. He returned to helm the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2016 as secretary, drinking water and sanitation.

Iyer had resigned from that post after getting a year’s extension, citing personal reasons in July 2020.

At the time of his appointment, Iyer had said, “Honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again — this time as CEO, NITI Aayog. I am deeply grateful to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India.”

Iyer could not be reached for comment.