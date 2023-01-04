JUST IN
Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery, says BCCI
Male passenger who urinated on woman banned by Air India for a month
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up: Report
Leopard spotted in Greater Noida Society, rescue operation underway
Cold conditions prevail in parts of Rajasthan, dense fog envelops state
Nadella advocates tech for inclusivity; says Microsoft committed to India
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category as AQI reaches 353: SAFAR
Man urinates on woman passenger onboard Air India flight, DGCA seeks report
No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM
LIVE: Rishabh Pant to be air lifted to Mumbai for treatment, says BCCI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery, says BCCI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital

Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital

Topics
Sonia Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday for routine check-up, sources said.

Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, they said.

According to them, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection.

Sources added that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Priyanka Gandhi did not, however, join Rahul Gandhi at the yatra's resumption. She is likely to join after noon, party sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU