Male passenger who urinated on woman banned by Air India for a month

has imposed a one-month ban on a male passenger who urinated on a 71-year-woman co-passenger in a drunken state. It has also lodged a police complaint.

An internal committee has also been constituted to "probe the lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation," the airline said.

The incident occurred on Air India's New York-Delhi flight on November 26, but the crew did not report the incident. The airline management was forced into action after a media report recounted the woman's ordeal today.

According to the report, the man, who was drunk, walked over to the victim's seat in the business class just after lunch when the lights had been dimmed, and urinated on her.

" has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger,” the airline said in a statement on Wednesday. “A police complaint has already been lodged and is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities,” the statement added.

As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days –the maximum it is permitted to do so unilaterally – and has reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further action.

“We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are also in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” Air India said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the said, “We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent.”





The Commission of Women too has taken a suo moto cognizance of the incident and asked the and the airline to submit a report on the action taken.

Air India said an internal committee was examining to declare the passenger behaviour as unruly.

"Meanwhile, the passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines,” Air India said.