JUST IN
Cold conditions prevail in parts of Rajasthan, dense fog envelops state
Nadella advocates tech for inclusivity; says Microsoft committed to India
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category as AQI reaches 353: SAFAR
Man urinates on woman passenger onboard Air India flight, DGCA seeks report
No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM
LIVE: India logs 175 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 2,570
AAP 'making politically motivated' statements in Kanjhawala case: BJP
US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
India building a world order based on spirituality, morality: Prez Murmu
PM, CM do not have disciplinary control over council of ministers: SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Jayant Chaudhary skip Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP
icon-arrow-left
Complete control of security forces on terrorism, says MHA report on J-K
Business Standard

Leopard spotted in Greater Noida Society, rescue operation underway

"Today, a wild animal was spotted there again. We verified the information and the rescue operation is on," said District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO)

Topics
Leopard | Greater Noida | Forest department

ANI  General News 

leopard
A forest department team led by the DFO reached the society and launched a search for the animal.

There was panic among residents of a society in Greater Noida where a leopard was spotted in the basement of the complex.

"Two days ago, we received information that a wild animal was spotted in the Ajnara Le Garden society. Verification was done but no evidence was found," said District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Gautam Buddha Nagar said.

A forest department team led by the DFO reached the society and launched a search for the animal.

"Today, a wild animal was spotted there again. We verified the information and the rescue operation is on," said District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

Forest department officials confirmed that the animal was a leopard.

Further details are awaited.

According to reports, a few years ago a leopard had ventured into the Sadullapur Village near Ecotech3 in Greater Noida and forest department officials rescued the animal and released it into Shivalik forest range near Saharanpur.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, a 10-year-old male leopard was trapped and captured by a rescue team in Maharashtra's Talegaon town, officials said today.

Forest officials and the rescue team rushed to the spot after complaints from locals that the big cat had been sighted in the Igatpuri village.

The swab sample of the leopard will be collected and matched with that of a six-year-old deceased child to ascertain if he was killed by the big cat a few days ago.

"We received information about a leopard sighted in Talegaon, Igatpuri. We rushed a rescue team that reached the spot and trapped the leopard. The leopard's swab will be collected and matched with the swab of the 6-year-old child who died (from a suspected leopard attack) on December 24," Ketan Birari, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Nashik, said.

The swab results will confirm if the same leopard was behind the child's killing. A compensation of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for the family of the deceased child.

"The leopard is a 10-year-old male. Its swab sample will be sent to the laboratory of the Wildlife Institute of India. The deceased child's family will receive Rs 20 lakh as compensation this week," the RFO, Nashik added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Leopard

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 13:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU