Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy tests positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
First time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests in Delhi, says govt
Increase RT-PCR tests, speed up Covid-19 vaccination: Govt to states
India vs Australia Tests schedule, match timing, live streaming details
SpiceHealth launches RT-PCR Covid tests at Rs 499; result in just 6 hours
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
-
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H
D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
"I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," the 61-year-old JD(S) leader tweeted.
For the last few days, Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to bypoll today.
He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU