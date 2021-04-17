CM Kejriwal to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi as weeken curfew begins

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match-2 highlights: DC wins by 7 wickets; Dhawan shines
Pakistan's Punjab records highest Covid cases since June 2020 amid surge
100 million Covid-19 cases worldwide expected this week: WHO chief
Thackeray to meet officials as Covid-19 cases rise; Mumbai faces curbs
Modi to meet CMs today, discuss rise in Covid cases, vaccination drive
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation as the national capital has been witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also nodal minister for COVID-19 management, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also attend the meeting.
"To monitor the current situation of Corona in Delhi on a day-to-day basis, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a review meeting on COVID management along with the nodal minister, health minister and officials at 1 PM today," the chief minister's office tweeted.
Weekend curfew is currently underway in the national capital to arrest the spread of coronavirus.
On Friday, Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths.
On November 18 last year, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, which was the highest single-day fatality count in Delhi till April 15 since the start of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU