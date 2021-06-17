Fortis Healthcare says jabs protected 92% fully vaccinated health workers

-
A leading hospital chain, Fortis Healthcare on Thursday said 92 per cent of the fully vaccinated healthcare workers developed only mild COVID-19 infections.
"The evidence-based study highlights that 92 per cent of the fully vaccinated healthcare workers amongst those who acquired infection post-vaccination developed only mild Covid-19 infection, largely recovering under home care, despite a surge in serious infections during the second wave of the pandemic," Fortis said.
The study was to understand the role of vaccines and severity of COVID-19 infection post-vaccination.
The study further found that, amongst those who turned COVID-19 positive post-vaccination, just one per cent of fully vaccinated healthcare workers developed severe illness requiring ICU care/ventilator support.
According to a statement issued by Fortis, the study assessed around 16,000 healthcare workers who had been administered both first and second doses of vaccine between January 2021 and May 2021.
"The overall findings of the study emphasise that the vaccines available in India for COVID-19 are effective and do offer protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus," the statement read.
