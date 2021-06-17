Oppn leaders maligning Goa's image through social media: Sawant

-
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday accused leaders of the opposition parties of maligning the state's image over issues such as management of the COVID-19 pandemic and law and order, through social media.
Speaking at the inauguration function of a police station at St Cruz village near here, Sawant said people will teach a lesson to politicians who were busy maligning the state's image nationally through their social media accounts.
Politicians should criticise other politicians, not department officials who are working around the clock, he said.
May be on the tourism front, education front or COVID-19, there are attempts to spoil the image of Goa, the chief minister said, adding that people will teach a lesson to such politicians.
While admitting that there was an issue with oxygen supply when COVID-19 cases are at their peak, Sawant said, No one imagined that the demand for oxygen would increase this manifold. However, the supply issue was resolved within two days."
When the issue was resolved, no one congratulated the government for tackling the problem in record time, he said.
