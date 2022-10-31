JUST IN
Order putting sedition law on hold to continue, SC grants time to Centre
World leaders express grief over loss of lives in Gujarat bridge collapse
Four arrested in Morbi bridge collapse case, death toll reaches 134: Police
Recovery tracker: Decline in railway freight numbers, air traffic
After Morbi mishap, suspension bridge in Odisha closed for repair works
Sneak peak into major bridge collapse incidents in India in recent past
Centre curtails Chhattisgarh's fund to combat Maoists: State home minister
CEC stresses on intersection of EMBs functioning with social media
Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and ops agencies, says police
Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran, Pak terrorist killed
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Recovery tracker: Decline in railway freight numbers, air traffic
Business Standard

Four arrested in Morbi bridge collapse case, death toll reaches 134: Police

Police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge in Morbi city which collapsed on Sunday evening

Topics
Bridge | Accidents | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Morbi 

Morbi bridge
Photo: Twitter

Four persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the collapse of the cable suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi in Gujarat in which 134 people were killed, police said.

"We have arrested four persons so far, the investigation is going on," Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav told PTI.

He refused to elaborate saying the police will soon brief the media.

Police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge in Morbi city which collapsed on Sunday evening.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The FIR, lodged by 'B' division police inspector Prakash Dekivadia, stated that the bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi town was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had roped in a "private agency" for its maintenance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bridge

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 18:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.