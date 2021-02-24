JUST IN
Four terrorists eliminated in ongoing encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Earlier, a source in CRPF said that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped at the site of ongoing encounter in Anantnag

Indian Army personnel stand guard during an encounter with militants at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday.

A many as four unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Anantnag, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday.

Earlier, a source in CRPF said that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped at the site of ongoing encounter in Anantnag.

An encounter has started at the Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag district today.

Further details are awaited.

On February 19, two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla. In another encounter on the same day, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in another encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19.

First Published: Wed, February 24 2021. 13:04 IST

