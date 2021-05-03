JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid: HC directs Centre to respond to Delhi govt's request for Army's help
Business Standard

Frightening pictures exposing tall claims of UP CM on Covid: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of remaining in isolation

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of remaining in "isolation" and said that the frightening pictures coming from hospitals are exposing the tall claims of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The BJP government did nothing in past four years and remained in isolation due to which it has put entire state in isolation now. The tall claims of Adityanath is exposed in frightening pictures and videos coming from hospitals daily," Yadav said in a statement here.

He also questioned the work being done by chief minister's 'Team-9', saying that in some cases, entire families are COVID-19 positive and no one is there to take care of them.

The SP leader also alleged that alive people are being declared dead in hospitals.

"There is no proper supply of oxygen and no beds in hospitals. Hundreds of people are dying due to mismanagement and BJP government is responsible both administratively and morally," Yadav said, adding that such irresponsible government is of no use to people.

'Team-9' comprises a nine-member set of ministers and bureaucrats who are tasked with managing the COVID-19 crisis.

It will take policy decisions and ensure their implementation, giving reports directly to the chief minister, a government spokesperson had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 03 2021. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU