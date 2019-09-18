From components to working: All you need to know about e-cigarettes

What is an e-cigarette?

E-cigarette and Vape are electronic devices used for smoking. Instead of smoke from burning tobacco, an e-cigarette user inhales aerosol, commonly called vapour, produced from a combination of vape juice and atomiser (see below). Hundreds of varieties of vape juice (with and without nicotine) and are there in the market, mostly imported from China. More sophisticated might have features to control the vapour flow, heating, large liquid tanks and replaceable parts.

How it works?

On pressing the on/off button, the battery powers the coil which heats up the cotton that is soaked in vape juice.

When a user inhales, the air travel from the air vents through the cotton up to the mouth piece. Cotton burning in vape juice, which may be flavoured and/or contain nicotine, produces the vapour

What do we know?

Hundreds of from Chinese makers like Kanger Tech, SMOK and Eleaf easily make it to India through imports

Health hazard from vaping hasn't conclusively been proved. There is lack of scientific research because vaping, as a henomena, is only 3-5 years old

Proponents sell vaping as an alternative to cigarettes, which are harmful, but studies show vapes also promote early smoking among teens

In the US, Michigan and New York have banned vapes. UK maintains it is safe

With India banning vapes, Marlboro-owned Juul and Philip Morris won't be allowed to launch here