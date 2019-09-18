From components to working: All you need to know about e-cigarettes

-
ALSO READ
E-cigarettes on verge of being banned: Is end of choice the start of safe?
Health ministry to ban e-cigarettes; stakeholders urge govt to reconsider
E-cigarettes set to face ban in India; firms question govt's rationale
How Big Tobacco, e-cigarette makers are jousting for favourable regulations
Budget 2019: No major impact of excise levy on cigarettes, tobacco products
-
What is an e-cigarette?
E-cigarette and Vape are electronic devices used for smoking. Instead of smoke from burning tobacco, an e-cigarette user inhales aerosol, commonly called vapour, produced from a combination of vape juice and atomiser (see below). Hundreds of varieties of vape juice (with and without nicotine) and e-cigarettes are there in the market, mostly imported from China. More sophisticated e-cigarettes might have features to control the vapour flow, heating, large liquid tanks and replaceable parts.
How it works?
On pressing the on/off button, the battery powers the coil which heats up the cotton that is soaked in vape juice.
When a user inhales, the air travel from the air vents through the cotton up to the mouth piece. Cotton burning in vape juice, which may be flavoured and/or contain nicotine, produces the vapour
What do we know?
- Hundreds of e-cigarettes from Chinese makers like Kanger Tech, SMOK and Eleaf easily make it to India through imports
- Health hazard from vaping hasn't conclusively been proved. There is lack of scientific research because vaping, as a henomena, is only 3-5 years old
- Proponents sell vaping as an alternative to cigarettes, which are harmful, but studies show vapes also promote early smoking among teens
- In the US, Michigan and New York have banned vapes. UK maintains it is safe
- With India banning vapes, Marlboro-owned Juul and Philip Morris won't be allowed to launch here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU