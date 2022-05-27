From Drone Festival 2022 to Kovind's MP visit, here're top news on May 27

Prime Minister will inaugurate the country’s biggest drone festival on Friday. President will visit Madhya Pradesh to attend several engagements. The latest leg of Indian Open Surfing will start Friday. The is soon expected to arrive in Kerala.

PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival

Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' - India's biggest-such event - on Friday, May 27. The inauguration will take place at 10 am at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

The festival is a two-day event, to be held from May 27 to 28. The PM will also interact with pilots of Kisan drones, witness open-air drone demonstrations, and interact with startups at the event.

President Kovind to visit MP

President is set to visit Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29, where he has several engagements lined up. The president will arrive in the state capital Bhopal on Friday. On Saturday, he will lay the foundation stone of some new health institutions in the city.

On Sunday, President Kovind will visit Ujjain to address the participants of the All-India Ayurveda Conference at the Kalidas Academy. The president is also expected to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple there before leaving for Delhi.

Indian Open Surfing to kick off

The third edition of the Indian Open Surfing or Surfing Championship 2022 will begin at Panambur beach near Mangaluru on Friday. The three-day competition has been organised by the Surfing Federation of India and Mantra Surf Club, and supported by the Department of Tourism of Karnataka.

Surfers will compete in two disciples - Surfing and Stand Up Paddling - across various categories such as Male Open, Female Open, Male and Female Groms (U – 16), and Male 17 + Surf.

More than 70 surfers from across the country have confirmed their participation for the event.

REET 2022: REET form correction window closing today

The correction window for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2022 form) will close on Friday. Candidates can edit their applications until Friday midnight.

Notably, applicants can make changes only once. If you wish to edit your application, visit the official REET website, click on the 'Online Correction in Filled Form' link, enter your details, make the required changes, and submit the form.

REET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 23 and July 24.

expected to arrive in Kerala: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of in the southern state of Kerala on Friday. However, there could be a deviation of about four days, according to the weather department.

The normal date of monsoon arrival in Kerala is June 1, officials say. Meanwhile, gusty winds with speeds between 40 to 50 km/hour are expected over the southwest Arabian Sea during the next few days.

For this year, the IMD has predicted normal rainfall in the country between June and September.