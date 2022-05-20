From eMudhra IPO to Gyanvapi mosque case, here're top news on May 20

Prime Minister will address a meeting of leaders on Friday. That day is the final date for 2022 registrations, setting of the process to select students for medical colleges. The will to hear the Gyanvapi mosque case. Here are the top five news for May 20.

Modi to address office bearers in Jaipur

Prime Minister will address a meeting of the office bearers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jaipur on May 20. His address will take place virtually at 10 am on Friday. On Thursday, president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the party’s general secretaries. On Friday, four sessions will be held, while a meeting of general secretaries (organisation) is due the next day.

eMudhra to launch IPO of Rs 413 crore

eMudhra, the largest licensed certified authority (CA) in India's digital signature certificates market, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 243-256 per share at the face value of Rs. 5 each The IPO size is Rs 413 crore, comprising fresh shares of Rs 161 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 252 crore. eMudhra, set up in June 2008, provides services such as individual/organisational certificates, digital signature certificates, SSL/TLS certificates, and device certificates.

Registration 2022 ends today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 on May 20. Earlier, the last date was May 15, which was extended.

In order to apply, visit the NEET website, click on " 2022 registration" link, register yourself, and pay the application fee.

The NEET (UG) 2022 exam will be conducted offline on July 17, 2022, in several languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, among others.

to hear Gyanvapi mosque case on May 20

The is due to hear the Gyanvapi Mosque case at 3 pm on Friday. Separately, a trial court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, will hear the matter on May 23.

In 2021, five Delhi-based women had sought permission from the Varanasi court for daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi in the mosque complex.

Infinix Note 12 series to launch on May 20 in India

Smartphone brand Infinix will launch the Note 12 series in India on Friday. The series has already been launched in the global markets. The new smartphones in the series are called Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96).

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 while Note 12 (G96) should cost around Rs 15,500.