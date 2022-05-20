From eMudhra IPO to Gyanvapi mosque case, here're top news on May 20

-
ALSO READ
Gyanvapi mosque case: What is Places of Worship Act, 1991
Vehicle registration across segments drops 2.7% YoY in November: FADA
NEET-UG age cap removal a booster for medical aspirants: Experts
Vehicle registration falls 16% across categories in December: FADA
LIVE news: CBIC extends April GST payment, return form filing dates
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP leaders on Friday. That day is the final date for NEET UG 2022 registrations, setting of the process to select students for medical colleges. The Supreme Court will to hear the Gyanvapi mosque case. Here are the top five news for May 20.
Modi to address BJP national office bearers in Jaipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of the national office bearers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jaipur on May 20. His address will take place virtually at 10 am on Friday. On Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the party’s national general secretaries. On Friday, four sessions will be held, while a meeting of general secretaries (organisation) is due the next day.
eMudhra to launch IPO of Rs 413 crore
eMudhra, the largest licensed certified authority (CA) in India's digital signature certificates market, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 243-256 per share at the face value of Rs. 5 each The IPO size is Rs 413 crore, comprising fresh shares of Rs 161 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 252 crore. eMudhra, set up in June 2008, provides services such as individual/organisational certificates, digital signature certificates, SSL/TLS certificates, and device certificates.
NEET UG Registration 2022 ends today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 on May 20. Earlier, the last date was May 15, which was extended.
In order to apply, visit the NEET website, click on "NEET UG 2022 registration" link, register yourself, and pay the application fee.
The NEET (UG) 2022 exam will be conducted offline on July 17, 2022, in several languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, among others.
Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case on May 20
The Supreme Court is due to hear the Gyanvapi Mosque case at 3 pm on Friday. Separately, a trial court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, will hear the matter on May 23.
In 2021, five Delhi-based women had sought permission from the Varanasi court for daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi in the mosque complex.
Infinix Note 12 series to launch on May 20 in India
Smartphone brand Infinix will launch the Note 12 series in India on Friday. The series has already been launched in the global markets. The new smartphones in the series are called Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96).
The Infinix Note 12 VIP is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 while Note 12 (G96) should cost around Rs 15,500.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU