From Feb 1, flyers will pay to get their baggage scanned at Delhi airport

The charge will be $149.33 for narrow-body aircraft and $209.55 for wide-body aircraft operating on international routes

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

The government has allowed IGI airport's operator to charge X-ray baggage levy from February.

According to Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India's order dated January 10th, the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited will be able to charge the levy in a range from Rs 110 to Rs 880 per aircraft operating on domestic routes

The charge will be $149.33 for narrow-body aircraft and $209.55 for wide-body aircraft operating on international routes.
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 00:30 IST

