From Feb 1, flyers will pay to get their baggage scanned at Delhi airport

The government has allowed IGI airport's operator to charge X-ray baggage levy from February.

According to Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India's order dated January 10th, the airport operator Limited will be able to charge the levy in a range from Rs 110 to Rs 880 per aircraft operating on domestic routes

The charge will be $149.33 for narrow-body aircraft and $209.55 for wide-body aircraft operating on international routes.