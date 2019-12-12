JUST IN
Be cautious of promoting anti-national attitude, violence: Govt to channels
From Jammu to Assam to Chennai: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill

Curfew was imposed in Assam's Guwahati and Dibrugarh for an indefinite period amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Congress party members shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Jammu

Photo: PTI

 

Demonstrators being detained by security personnel during a strike called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in Agartala

Photo: PTI

 

Police cane protesters protesting the Citizenship Amendment 2019 in Guwahati

College students raise slogans in protest during a strike in Guwahati

Photo: PTI

 

Activist and businessman Tehseen Poonawalla burns a copy of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delh

Photo: PTI

 

College students along with locals burn tyres in Tinsukia district of Assam

Photo: PTI

 

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad with party supporters burns posters in Thane

Photo: PTI

 

Students of the University of Madras protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Chennai

Photo: PTI

 

Protestor’s burn hoardings and other materials in Guwahati

Photo: PTI

 

People from northeastern states display placards at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

Photo: PTI

 

Protestors gather in a street on the outskirts of Sivasagar town in Assam

Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 14:51 IST

