From Jammu to Assam to Chennai: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill

Congress party members shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Jammu
Demonstrators being detained by security personnel during a strike called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in Agartala
Police cane protesters protesting the Citizenship Amendment 2019 in Guwahati
College students raise slogans in protest during a strike in Guwahati
Activist and businessman Tehseen Poonawalla burns a copy of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delh
College students along with locals burn tyres in Tinsukia district of Assam
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad with party supporters burns posters in Thane
Students of the University of Madras protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Chennai
Protestor’s burn hoardings and other materials in Guwahati
People from northeastern states display placards at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Protestors gather in a street on the outskirts of Sivasagar town in Assam
