From Jammu to Assam to Chennai: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill

Congress party members shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Jammu

Demonstrators being detained by security personnel during a strike called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in Agartala

Police cane protesters protesting the Citizenship Amendment 2019 in Guwahati

College students raise slogans in protest during a strike in Guwahati

Activist and businessman Tehseen Poonawalla burns a copy of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delh

College students along with locals burn tyres in Tinsukia district of Assam

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad with party supporters burns posters in Thane

Students of the University of Madras protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Chennai

Protestor’s burn hoardings and other materials in Guwahati

People from northeastern states display placards at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

Protestors gather in a street on the outskirts of Sivasagar town in Assam