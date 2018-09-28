From Mao to Gandhi, Bosshard's photographs trace the rise of Asian dissent

They both had armies. It was their choice of weapons that differed. When Mahatma Gandhi was preparing his followers to fight violence through civil disobedience, Mao Zedong was arming his troops with guerrilla warfare tactics to compensate for low numbers on the battlefield.

At this moment of history in the 1930s, the two revolutionaries were also contemporaries: Mao and Gandhi, embodiments of war and peace, respectively. During this era of Asian dissent, a Swiss photojournalist named Walter Bosshard was on the spot, on both sides of the border. He photographed both Mao and Gandhi ...