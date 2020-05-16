From web check-in to Aarogya Setu app, AAI outlines steps for passengers

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi 

With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Friday outlined some steps so that passengers are fully geared up while travelling.

It said they should be registered on Aarogya Setu app, should wear mask, carry a hand sanitizer and do web check-in and have a print out of boarding pass.

"With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy and register on Aarogya Setua app," read a post on the official Twitter handle of AAI.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had earlier issued a draft of the standard operating procedure (SOP) to all aviation stakeholders, including airlines and airport operators and asked for response to it.

Flight operations were suspended in India except for relief/cargo and evacuation flights from March 25 in view of COVID-19.
