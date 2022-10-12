Fruits of reservation not percolated to bottom of society: NHRC chief

-
ALSO READ
Important for courts to function in safe environment: Law minister Rijiju
Can't do it in a day, says CJI about using local languages in courts
More than 40 million cases pending in lower courts: Govt tells Parliament
Speed up establishing fast-track courts: Rijiju to chief justices of HCs
High Courts confirmed death penalty in 10% cases in 2021, shows data
-
NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said "fruits of reservation have not percolated to the bottom".
In his address at the National Human Rights Commission Foundation Day here, Mishra also pressed for urgent jail reforms.
"Several measures have been taken for socio-economic and political upliftment of the marginalised sections of the society. More affirmative action is needed. The time has come to clarify that unrepresented classes in services are provided reservation within the reserved category itself to ensure overall development, because fruits of reservation have not percolated to the bottom," he said.
Though India has many socio-economic welfare schemes, "reservation is still needed for upliftment," the NHRC chief said.
Mishra also flagged many other human rights-related issues and emphasised that gender equality and equality for all was important.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 12:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU