JUST IN
Rains in Arunachal trigger flood-like situation, high alert in East Siang
Over 300,000 RTI cases pending in India, highest in Maharashtra: Report
Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking; Kejriwal lauds education team
PKL 9:Reached this stage because of Nilesh Shinde, says Arkam Shaikh
Yogi to visit Ayodhya, 3rd time in 20 days, to unveil Ramanujacharya statue
PM Modi likely to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Oct 13
Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA sentenced to 2 years in prison, gets bail
No e-visa facility for UK travellers likely to hit business: Goa tourism
Muslim man cannot force first wife to live with him: Allahabad HC
TMS Ep279: Domestic consumption, freight train, banks in Q2, SC Collegium
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rains in Arunachal trigger flood-like situation, high alert in East Siang
Business Standard

Mig 29K crashes after developing technical snag, pilot ejects safely

A MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy developed a technical malfunction while returning to a base in Goa on Wednesday morning and the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

Topics
MiG 29K crash | Indian Navy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Mig 29K. (ANI)
File photo of Mig 29K. (ANI)

A MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy developed a technical malfunction while returning to a base in Goa on Wednesday morning and the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

The aircraft was on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa.

"The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation," the officials.

The pilot is reported to be in a stable condition.

A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MiG 29K crash

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 12:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU