Mig 29K crashes after developing technical snag, pilot ejects safely

A MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy developed a technical malfunction while returning to a base in Goa on Wednesday morning and the pilot ejected safely, officials said.
The aircraft was on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa.
"The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation," the officials.
The pilot is reported to be in a stable condition.
A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 12:28 IST
