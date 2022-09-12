FSSAI rules: Here is what packaged food and restaurant menus must mention

The and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on September 6 sent notices to several restaurants across the country for not mentioning the required details about the food on the menu.

On November 17, 2020, the government notified the norms under the And Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 for producers, retailers, and servers.

Labelling rules for prepackaged food

Name of the food

The notification said that every food shall carry the name of the food, which indicates the "true nature" of what is inside the pack. It must be displayed on the front of the pack.

Ingredients

The label of the food must contain complete details about its ingredients. It should go under a specific title like "ingredients/ list of ingredients."

The ingredients must be mentioned in a decreasing order based on their composition by weight or volume. Also, the use of any additive needs to be mentioned on the pack.

Nutritional information

According to the norms, "nutritional information is a description intended to inform the consumer of nutritional properties of the food".

Details of "sugars", "added sugars", "fat", "dietary fiber", and "nutrients" must be printed on the pack. The energy and protein details also need to be mentioned on the pack.

Declaration regarding veg or non-veg

Every non-vegetarian food must carry a "brown colour filled triangle inside a square with brown outline".

For vegetarian food, "the symbol shall consist of a green colour filled circle inside a square with green outline".

Food containing only eggs, except vegetarian ingredients, needs to be declared separately with the symbol of non-vegetarian food.

Declaration regarding food additives

The notification said, "Every food to which a flavouring agent is added in accordance with Regulation 3.3.1(1) of and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, it shall be declared in the list of ingredients."

Details of manufacturer

The complete name and the address of the manufacturer and the brand owner need to be mentioned on the label with the qualifying words "Manufactured by (Mfg by, Mfd by)" or "Marketed by (Mkt by)" or "Manufactured & Marketed by" or "Packed & Marketed by" as the case may be.

Also, the date of manufacturing and expiry needs to be printed on the package.

logo

The logo of and license number must also be mentioned on the label. "In addition, the license number of the manufacturer or marketer or packer or bottler, as the case may be, if different from the brand owner, shall also be displayed on the label," the regulations read.

Instructions and allergens

The food package must contain information on the instructions for use and the list of allergens.

Principal display panel

The details are required to be mentioned on the principal display panel of the package.

Labelling rules for restaurants

Calorific value

The package must mention the calorific value against the food item on the menu.

It must be accompanied by calorie requirements. "An average active adult requires 2,000 kcal energy per day, however, calorie needs may vary," needs to be printed on the menu.

Allergen and nature

The menu must specify if the food is vegetarian or non-vegetarian. It must also specify the presence of any potential allergen.

Nutritional information

The menu must carry the nutritional value of the food item. If the food is organic or not, must also be specified.

Although, a "deviation of 25 per cent may be tolerated in case of nutritional information declaration."

Health messages

"Nutritional information and/or ingredients information along with health messages shall be displayed where food is

served in a manner as may be required and specified by the Food Authority," the regulations said.