Fuel price hike continues: Petrol at Rs 82.72 in Delhi, Rs 88.18 in Mumbai

continue to burn holes in the pocket of common people, showing no sign of relief in the coming days.

continued its upward trend on Sunday, with petrol being retailed at Rs 82.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.38 in the capital.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol has touched Rs 88.18 per litre and diesel costs Rs 79.02 per litre

Similar trends were witnessed in Chennai, where the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by Rs 85. 99 per litre and Rs 79. 71 per litre respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 84. 54 per litre, while diesel has reached Rs 77.23-mark.

A steep hike has been witnessed in the since the past few months.

The Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Union Government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, while the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.