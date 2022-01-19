Fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya faces eviction from luxury home in London

-
ALSO READ
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
'Best assurance' from UK on Vijay Mallya extradition: Foreign Secy Shringla
Kingfisher Airlines case: Mallya mocks banks for saying he still owes money
Can't wait any longer for Mallya: SC fixes Jan 16 for sentence hearing
'Banks recover Rs 13k cr from asset sale of defaulters like Mallya, Nirav'
-
The fugitive Kingfisher tycoon Vijay Mallya is facing the prospect of a humiliating eviction from the luxury Central London home he currently occupies after the UK High Court ruled against him in a dispute with the Swiss bank UBS.
Mallya held a mortgage obtained from UBS on the multi-million-pound property, located along Cornwall Terrace in one of the most sought after areas of the British capital, minutes from Regent's Park and attractions such as Madame Tussaud's wax museum.
It's believed that Mallya has lived in the property along with his son Siddharth and his 95-year-old mother Lalitha.
A judge sitting in the chancery division of the High Court on Tuesday refused a request by Mallya's lawyers for a stay on repaying the UBS loan after Mallya had failed to meet a previous repayment deadline in April 2020.
UBS however, were unable to evict the Mallyas due to COVID regulations. Today's ruling paves the way for UBS to repossess the property.
It's believed that Mallya and his family own numerous other properties in the UK and elsewhere, including a sprawling country home in Hertfordshire, north of London.
Mallya has been living in London since fleeing to the UK after being accused of a Rs 9,000 crore fraud relating to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines.
He has consistently denied the charges.
He was ordered to be extradited by the UK High Court after hearings lasting three years. He remains on bail while the UK government considers what's thought to be an asylum application.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU