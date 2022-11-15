JUST IN
Business Standard

G20 meet: There should be no restrictions on energy supplies, says PM Modi

"India's energy security is also important for global growth," Modi was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry.

Topics
Narendra Modi | G20 summit | energy sector

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

MUMBAI (Reuters) - There should be no restrictions on energy supplies and stability in the energy market should be ensured, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in remarks made at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

"India's energy security is also important for global growth," Modi was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry.

"Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should make a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain of both fertilizers and food grains stable and assured," Modi said.

 

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 09:53 IST

