G20 meet: There should be no restrictions on energy supplies, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen
Another lotus blooms
Bengaluru to host 9 meets related to G20 Summit: Karnataka CM Bommai
India can bring world together for better future, says PM Narendra Modi
Inclusive digitisation: G20 nations need to adopt inter-operable platforms
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - There should be no restrictions on energy supplies and stability in the energy market should be ensured, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in remarks made at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
"India's energy security is also important for global growth," Modi was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry.
"Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should make a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain of both fertilizers and food grains stable and assured," Modi said.
(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 09:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU