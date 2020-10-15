Gadkari to inaugurate highway projects worth Rs 15,592 cr in Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of 11 highway projects in UP
Indecisive officials dealing with highway projects to face action: Gadkari
Gadkari lays foundation stone of Rs 3K-cr highway projects in Manipur
Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones for Rs 11,571 cr projects in Kerala
Gadkari to lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000-cr projects in Haryana
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of highways projects worth Rs 15,592 in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, an official statement said.
These pertain to 16 projects comprising over 1,400 kms of highways.
"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1411 kms worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow," the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said.
The event will be presided over by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the presence of Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU