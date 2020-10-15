Gadkari to inaugurate highway projects worth Rs 15,592 cr in Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of highways projects worth Rs 15,592 in on Friday, an official statement said.

These pertain to 16 projects comprising over 1,400 kms of highways.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 16 Highways projects with a total length of 1411 kms worth Rs 15,592 crore in tomorrow," the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said.

The event will be presided over by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the presence of Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)