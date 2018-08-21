GAME eyes creation of 10 mn entrepreneurs, 50 mn jobs by 2030 in India

A group of Indian and international partners on Tuesday announced the formation of (GAME) to launch a mass movement across India.

The coalition aims to catalyse a 'mass entrepreneurship' programme to create 10 million new entrepreneurs, at least half of whom will be women, and 50 million new jobs by 2030.

GAME has received initial funding commitment of Rs 1 billion over three years from several Indian and global donors, a statement said.

"One of the foundational ideas in the creation of a and was the notion that skilling should lead to livelihoods generation. The missing link is the ecosystem for creation of mass entrepreneurship. GAME, with potential solutions to this problem, is most timely," KP Krishnan, Secretary, and Entrepreneurship said in a statement.

Mass entrepreneurship refers to the millions of ordinary local businesses that typically hire five or more people, use local inputs and serve local needs in every community.

