Two months after Mandsaur rape, MP court sentences two culprits to death

Two months after an eight-year-old girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh, a special court awarded death sentence to two men for the crime on Tuesday.

Special Judge held (20) and Asif (24) guilty and sentenced them to death under the newly-introduced IPC section 376DB (punishment for rape of a woman under 12 years of age by one or more persons), public prosecutor B S Thakur said.

The girl was abducted on June 26 while she was waiting for her father outside her school in Mandsaur and was later gang-raped.

The rapists had also tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

The girl had suffered severe injuries on her neck, face, head and private parts in the incident and is undergoing treatment in Indore.

#WATCH: BJP leader Vinay Dubela slaps one of the two Mandsaur rape accused while they were being produced before the court. The two accused have been awarded death sentence in the rape case. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/8fjqKikkkt — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018

Relevant sections of the and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against the accused.

Today, while the convicts were being taken out of the court by the police, one of them was hit by a man.