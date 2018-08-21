JUST IN
Two months after Mandsaur rape, MP court sentences two culprits to death

Today, while the convicts were being taken out of the court by the police, one of them was hit by a man

Press Trust of India  |  Mandsaur 

Mandsaur rape
Representative Image

Two months after an eight-year-old girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh, a special court awarded death sentence to two men for the crime on Tuesday.

Special Judge Nisha Gupta held Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) guilty and sentenced them to death under the newly-introduced IPC section 376DB (punishment for rape of a woman under 12 years of age by one or more persons), public prosecutor B S Thakur said.

The girl was abducted on June 26 while she was waiting for her father outside her school in Mandsaur and was later gang-raped.

The rapists had also tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

The girl had suffered severe injuries on her neck, face, head and private parts in the incident and is undergoing treatment in Indore.

Relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against the accused.

Today, while the convicts were being taken out of the court by the police, one of them was hit by a man.
First Published: Tue, August 21 2018. 17:00 IST

