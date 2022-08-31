Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and greetings

Lord Ganesha is considered an icon of wisdom and a symbol of prosperity in the Indian culture. Every year in August or September, Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival is one of the most auspicious events for Hindus, and it is celebrated nationwide. Also read | Small Ganesh idols see rise in demand, Highest in Maharashtra: Artists

The 10-day festival is celebrated mainly in Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra with pomp and show. To mark this event, people decorate their surroundings, pavillions, invite others, and do many other cultural activities, such as dancing and signing.

As we are living in the era of digital celebrations, you wish your loved ones and share your thoughts easily. Here are the top 20 quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings you can share with your friends and family on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

Top 20 quotes related to Chathurthi 2022

May Lord shower his blessings on you and your loved ones. Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with success and happiness. Heartwarming greetings on Chaturthi to you and your family. Let's pray that this Ganesh Chaturthi brings prosperity, peace and happiness to all of us. May Bhagwan Ganesh enlighten our lives and always bless us. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! I wish you and your loved ones a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Let's pray and hope that Ganesh Ji stays our protector and mentor. May he remove all our sorrows. Bappa Morya! I pray that Lord Ganesh removes your every suffering and blesses you with good health and wealth. May Sri Ganesha bless you with a long, happy and prosperous life. May Lord Ganesh bless you with love, success and joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. I pray that you never cry, and Lord Ganesha bless you with everything you need n your life. Life as massive as his trunk, trouble as tiny as his mouse. Moments as lovely as Modaks. Sending you the best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha remove all your obstacles and sorrows and give you the life you deserve. May Lord Ganesha create goodness around you and enhance your happiness. I pray that Lord Ganesha blesses you with worldly bounties and lots of love and success. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi to everyone. May Lord Ganesha protect us from all the sins and help us live a happy and prosperous life. May Lord Ganesha help us become a better version of ourselves. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! I wish we destroy all the evils and live happier life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! I hope this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of a year of happiness for you. May the festive colours of Vinayak Chaturthi enhance the shades of your life.

Messages for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! May Lord Ganesha bless you and your loved ones with every possible happiness in this world. I heartily wish Lord Ganesha reloads your home with fortune and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Today is the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi! May nothing replace the love of Lord Ganesha in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! I wish you pass every test of life with the help of Lord Ganesha. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your loved ones forever!

Greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022