Flood alert in TN's Erode as water discharge for Mettur reservoir raised
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and greetings

Ganesh Chaturthi starts on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar and is a 10-day festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31, 2022.
Lord Ganesha is considered an icon of wisdom and a symbol of prosperity in the Indian culture. Every year in August or September, Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival is one of the most auspicious events for Hindus, and it is celebrated nationwide. Also read | Small Ganesh idols see rise in demand, Highest in Maharashtra: Artists

The 10-day festival is celebrated mainly in Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra with pomp and show. To mark this event, people decorate their surroundings, pavillions, invite others, and do many other cultural activities, such as dancing and signing.

As we are living in the era of digital celebrations, you wish your loved ones and share your thoughts easily. Here are the top 20 quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings you can share with your friends and family on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

Top 20 quotes related to Ganesh Chathurthi 2022

  1. May Lord Ganesh shower his blessings on you and your loved ones. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
  2. May Lord Ganesha bless you with success and happiness. Heartwarming greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.
  3. Let's pray that this Ganesh Chaturthi brings prosperity, peace and happiness to all of us.
  4. May Bhagwan Ganesh enlighten our lives and always bless us. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  5. I wish you and your loved ones a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  6. Let's pray and hope that Ganesh Ji stays our protector and mentor. May he remove all our sorrows. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
  7. I pray that Lord Ganesh removes your every suffering and blesses you with good health and wealth.
  8. May Sri Ganesha bless you with a long, happy and prosperous life.
  9. May Lord Ganesh bless you with love, success and joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
  10. I pray that you never cry, and Lord Ganesha bless you with everything you need n your life.
  11. Life as massive as his trunk, trouble as tiny as his mouse. Moments as lovely as Modaks.

    Sending you the best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

  12. May Lord Ganesha remove all your obstacles and sorrows and give you the life you deserve.
  13. May Lord Ganesha create goodness around you and enhance your happiness.
  14. I pray that Lord Ganesha blesses you with worldly bounties and lots of love and success.
  15. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi to everyone.
  16. May Lord Ganesha protect us from all the sins and help us live a happy and prosperous life.
  17. May Lord Ganesha help us become a better version of ourselves. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  18. I wish we destroy all the evils and live happier life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  19. I hope this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of a year of happiness for you.
  20. May the festive colours of Vinayak Chaturthi enhance the shades of your life.

Messages for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

  1. Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!
  2. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your loved ones with every possible happiness in this world.
  3. I heartily wish Lord Ganesha reloads your home with fortune and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  4. Today is the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!
  5. May nothing replace the love of Lord Ganesha in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  6. I wish you pass every test of life with the help of Lord Ganesha.
  7. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your loved ones forever!

Greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

  1. May Lord Ganesh end all your miseries, struggles, sufferings and problems and bless our households with a new and fresh beginning.
  2. I pray for you and your family to remain patient, happy and successful in all walks of life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  3. May he protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and help you fulfil your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  4. I pray that the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with luck, prosperity and happiness. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2022.
  5. Let's welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with magnific celebrations and celebrations to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most memorable one.
  6. Wishing you a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi. May this beautiful occasion bring along many more smiles and celebrations for you.
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 07:14 IST

