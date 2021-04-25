Germany, Italy bar entry to Indian citizens, transit curbs in place too

Germany and Italy have restricted entry to Indian citizens in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

and will continue to operate flights to Germany despite the change in regulations which come into effect on Monday.

Indian citizens holding short-term and long-term visas, and student visas will not be allowed into Germany from Monday. German nationals and resident permit holders would be allowed entry. There are restrictions on transit too and only transit to non-Schengen destinations will be permitted to all nationalities.

“Maintaining flights between India and Germany, among other things, ensures a minimum level of connectivity. In this way, people are still able to perform socially, economically important tasks or to get home. Additionally, diplomats are relying on our flights. Furthermore, is using the belly capacities on its passenger aircraft for essential cargo and to maintain important value chains,” said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Italy's health Minister Roberto Speranza said he had signed an order barring foreign travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days from entering the country.

Italian residents will be allowed to return from India with a negative test result at their departure and one at their arrival and then have to go into quarantine, the minister said. Those already in Italy and who travelled from India in the past 14 days were requested to undergo a swab.