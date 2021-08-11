Giraffes may be as socially complex as chimps and elephants

seem above it all. They float over the savanna like two-story ascetics, peering down at the fray from behind those long lashes. For decades, many biologists thought extended this treatment to their peers as well, with one popular guide calling them “aloof” and capable of only “the most casual” associations. But more recently, as experts have paid closer attention to these lanky icons, a different social picture has begun to emerge. Female are now known to enjoy yearslong bonds. They have lunch buddies, stand guard over dead calves and stay close with their mothers and grandmothers. Females even form shared day care-like arrangements, called crèches, in which they take turns babysitting and feeding each others’ young.

Observations like these have reached a critical mass, said Zoe Muller, a biologist who completed her PhD at the University of Bristol in England. She and Stephen Harris, also at Bristol, recently reviewed hundreds of giraffe studies to look for broader patterns. Their analysis, published on Tuesday in the journal Mammalia, suggests that giraffes are not loners, but socially complex creatures, akin to elephants or chimpanzees. They’re just a little more subtle about it.

Muller’s sense of giraffes as secret socialites began in 2005, when she was researching her master’s thesis in Laikipia, Kenya. There to collect data on antelopes, she found herself drawn to the ganglier ungulates.

“They are so weird to look at,” she said. “If somebody described them to you, you wouldn’t believe they even really existed.”

After noticing that the same giraffes tended to spend time together — they looked “like teenagers hanging out,” she said —Muller started to read up on their lifestyles. “I was really surprised to see that all the scientific books said that they were completely non-sociable,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, hang on. That’s not what I see at all.’”