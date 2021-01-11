Global Covid-19 caseload surpasses 90 million: Johns Hopkins University

-
The global tally of Covid-19 infections surpassed 90 million on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
As of 2:32 am IST, Monday, the number of global coronavirus cases is 90,045,410, while a total of 1,931,571 people have died across the world.
The tracker further reported that 49,890,845 people globally have recovered from the virus.
The US continues to be the worst-affected country due to the pandemic, with 22,293,281 infections and 373,588 deaths.
India and Brazil are the second and third most affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic, with 10,450,284 and 8,075,998 total cases respectively.
Meanwhile, India has the highest number of recoveries in the world, with 10,075,950 recoveries, according to the latest update by JHU.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 as a pandemic on March 11.
