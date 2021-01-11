Production of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V to begin in Brazil on Jan 15

will begin manufacturing the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the disease on January 15, according to the vaccine's Twitter account.

" will start production of Sputnik V on January 15th," the account said.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)