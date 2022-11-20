JUST IN
Shivaji an idol, says Fadnavis amid row over statements on warrior king
Potential of GM mustard yield untested, says DRMR director P K Rai

As per the developer and some scientists, the GM mustard variety DMH-11 has a yield potential of 28-30 per cent increase over the most common mustard variant available in the country

Topics
GM Mustard | ICAR | agricultural sector

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

DRMR director P K Rai
He said so far, DMH-11 GM mustard has undergone bio-safety regulatory field (BRL) trials 1 and 2 in net houses and poly houses

The yield claims made on GM mustard variety DMH-11, which has been recently granted ‘environmental approval’ by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), is still unproven. This is because it has still not been tested according to the guidelines laid down by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), head of the nodal institute to conduct the trials, said.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 20:43 IST

