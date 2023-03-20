Goa budget session to commence on March 27, says CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister on Monday said the budget session will start on March 27.

The House will be in session from March 27 to March 31, with a holiday on March 30 for Ram Navami.

"The exact date of the budget presentation will be announced later. A discussion on the budget would be held in the next session," the chief minister told reporters.

Sawant said the ruling party had suggested that the general discussion on the budget could start from the upcoming session and resume in the next sitting, but the opposition parties didn't agree.

He said the session would be held for only four days "as there is no business to transact for an extended period".

