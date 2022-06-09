Goa CM urges people to follow Covid protocol amid surge in infections

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic raised antibiotic resistant infections: Study
Goa records 3,274 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 38%
Goa reports 1,794 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate at 32%
Goa reports 28% positivity rate and 955 new coronavirus cases
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in the wake of increase in the number of infections in the state.
"COVID expert committee and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane have advised people to take precautions and follow protocol. People should follow it. We are monitoring the situation," Sawant told reporters here.
The Expert Committee on Wednesday had urged people to get their elders, who are above 60 years, administered with the precautionary shot.
The Health Department had said that that vaccination for all under the age group between 12 to 14 and 15 to 17 will be completed with the reopening of school.
So far 66.25 per cent students in the age group 12 to 14 have received first dose, while 48.37 per cent took the second jab. In the 15 to 17 age group, first and second dose percentage is 93.68 and 80.58 respectively.
--IANS
sanjay/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU