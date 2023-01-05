Goa introduces Blue Cab service at Manohar International Airport from Jan 5

The government on Wednesday announced the introduction of the Blue Cab service at the Manohar International Airport in the state from January 5.

An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad will be the first flight to land at the newly-built airport on Thursday.

Ahead of the first arrival, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting with Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho in Panaji to oversee the preparations.

Talking to reporters later, Godinho said the state government has decided to introduce Blue Cabs outside the airport.

These cabs would be exclusively owned by locals of Pernem taluka



where the airport is located, he said. In addition to Blue Cabs, the airport will also have taxis affiliated to Miles App and also those registered under the state-run Taxi App, he said. Godinho said that local taxi operators had demanded Yellow and Black Taxi permits at the airport, which was not possible, so the state government decided to introduce Blue Cabs for them.

Khaunte said more than 1,100 drivers have registered themselves under the Goa Taxi App while more are coming on board. Goa Taxi App is currently allowing taxi operators to join the queue at the airport. Booking through the app is not happening at this point, he said.

