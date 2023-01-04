Paris-bound Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag, says report

A Paris-bound returned to airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a snag, according to sources.

The B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 (Delhi-Paris) was involved in air turnback due to slats drive snag message, a source said.

Another source said there were around 210 passengers onboard and the plane returned to the airport at about 2.25 pm. It had taken off at around 1.30 pm.

There was no immediate response to a query sent to seeking comments on the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)