Goa minister warns taxi operators after US tourists forced to cancel trip

-
ALSO READ
90 pc work of Mopa airport complete, commissioning after Aug 15: Goa CM
Goa's Mopa airport commissioning after Aug 15, says CM Pramod Sawant
Aviation watchdog DGCA issues aerodrome licence for Goa's Mopa airport
Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014
IRCTC cancelled train today, 17 Aug: More than 105 trains cancelled today
-
Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday condemned the incident at Mormugao Port in which some taxi operators refused to allow American tourists to board buses for a sight-seeing trip of the coastal state.
He said taxi operators indulging in such kind of incidents will have their permits cancelled.
The 100-odd tourists had got down from a cruise ship on Wednesday and had to cancel their sight-seeing trip due to the incident, which also involved taxi operators allegedly assaulting a bus driver.
"The incident has created ripples throughout the tourism sector. We will ensure there is no repeat of such incidents. It is the prerogative of the tourists to choose their mode of transport," Khaunte said.
"Taxi operators cannot force tourists to use their vehicles. We will move to cancel permits of taxi operators who indulge in such incidents. Post this incident, departments like transport, tourism and police will work closely," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 15:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU