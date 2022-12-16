JUST IN
Business Standard

Railways should adopt digital tech for safer, convenient services: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu also said that railways should explore new ways to add features for quality transportation services

Topics
Indian Railways | President of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (ANI File Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that Indian Railways should also adopt the latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services.

Addressing probationers of Indian Railways, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu asked them to ensure that people travel in comfort so that they carry fond memories.

"You need to attend to the needs of differently-abled persons, women and the elderly and provide them with a safe and convenient travel experience. Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat," she said.

Murmu said that today with India moving ahead at national and global levels, the country is witnessing a greater movement of people and goods.

"This is going to increase in the future. Therefore, Indian railways should also adopt the latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services," she said.

The president also highlighted the need to have a higher number of women officers in railway services.

"Women should opt more for railway services also. I think you are aware of the fact that Indian Railways is one of the biggest employers in the country. Why should Indian Railways be denied a fair share of the valuable contribution that women employees can make and are making in various fields?" Murmu asked.

Now you have bigger goals ahead and you must strive harder to achieve them, she said, addressing the officers of eight different railway services.

"You must aim to make the services of Indian Railways more and more efficient, seamless and customer-focused. I urge you all to move ahead, realise your potential and be the catalysts for India's transformation," the president said.

Murmu said that railways are the veritable lifeline for many people who commute to their workplaces for jobs or businesses on a day-to-day basis.

"Officers of Indian railways shoulder a big responsibility since they help people earn their livelihoods daily. Many people also travel for medical treatment. The role of railways in the life of a common man remains as significant as ever. Railways have promoted travel and exchange of ideas and information across the country," she said.

The president said that aligned with the vision of a new and resurgent India, Indian railways have taken up big developmental projects.

She was happy to note that work on over 56 per cent of the length of Dedicated Freight Corridors is complete.

Murmu said that these would increase output and carrying capacity and would thus revolutionise freight transport and transform the rail network.

"Freight transport cost and logistics costs would also reduce substantially through these corridors," the president said.

She said that programmes such as PM Gati Shakti for multi-modal connectivity, high-speed rail projects, Hyperloop-based transport, Char Dham rail project, and Setu Bharatam are going to boost industrial, commercial and tourism activities in the country.

This would also give a huge push to equitable distribution of resources, Murmu added.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:57 IST

