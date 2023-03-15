JUST IN
Business Standard

Yamuna riverfront at Millennium Depot to be made similar to Sabarmati: LG

An official, requesting anonymity, said that they have started drawing a concept plan and landscape plan on the riverfront project

Topics
Yamuna | Yamuna riverfront project | LG

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday said the Yamuna riverfront at Millennium Depot here will be developed on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad within a span of four to five years.

"There are plans to develop a riverfront in Delhi. But it will take time, say another four to five years. We have identified a site near Millennium Depot which will be developed as per norms," Saxena said.

Talking about the project, he said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will draw up plans and maps for the riverfront development. The plan is at an initial stage at the moment.

"The length of the stretch will be finalised once the plans are drawn. The DDA, being the land owning agency, will take up the project," he added.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that they have started drawing a concept plan and landscape plan on the riverfront project.

"It will be a massive project and is currently at a nascent stage. We have got the Millennium Depot land and have started drawing up the plan. Development like this takes time and a lot of analysis," he said.

Explaining the roadmap for the project, he said that scientific consultations will be held to ascertain the kind of grass and plants that can be planted there.

"There are NGT orders too that there cannot be a constructed riverfront in Delhi. So we will have to hold scientific consultations with experts on how to redevelop the area ecologically. There is a bund near the Millennium Depot, so that is a hurdle. We will have to work around it and see if we can remove that barrier. The river swells in monsoons so we have to address that issue as well," he said.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 22:28 IST

