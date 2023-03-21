JUST IN
Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2023 today, marking the Persian new year
Topics
Google Doodle | Google | Google Calendar

Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2023 today, i.e., March 21, through a whimsical and colourful artwork to mark the start of the Persian new year celebrated in Iran and places nearby.

The doodle shows floral art to celebrate the festival of Nowruz 2023. Nowruz is a festival that is celebrated by millions of people. Nowruz, also called Navroz, is celebrated by Parsis and marks the beginning of the Iranian New Year in its official Solar Hijri calendar.

Google's blog on Nowruz 2023

Google informed people about Nowruz 2023 in a blog post that said: "As winter fades, and the northern hemisphere begins to thaw, it's time to celebrate Nowruz. Today's Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. More than 300 million people gather around the world on this day each year to celebrate the season of rebirth. Today’s Doodle artwork represents this theme with Spring flowers — tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids."

The post said the UN recognises Nowruz as an international holiday because people celebrate it in West Asia, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, and Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia.

"In many cultures, Nowruz also marks the beginning of a new year — a time to reflect on the past, set intentions for the future, and strengthen relationships with loved ones. Some common traditions include: Decorating eggs to honour new life, tidying up your home to prepare for a fresh start, and feasting on spring vegetables and herbs," Google further said in its blog.

Google Doodle celebrates many such occasions

Google makes temporary alterations to its logo on Google's homepage on special occasions like holidays, events, achievements, and dates associated with notable historical figures. Along with that Google also celebrates artists and scientists on their birthdays.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 13:55 IST

