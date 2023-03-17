JUST IN
Indians acquire 100 patents for 6G technology, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Business Standard

'Governor of the Year' award for RBI Guv matter of immense pride: PM Modi

PM Modi said that it was a matter of immense pride for the country that Governor Shaktikanta Das has been awarded the 'Governor of the Year' award for 2023 by international publication Central Banking

Topics
RBI Governor | Shaktikanta Das

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, BFSI Summit
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it was a matter of immense pride for the country that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been awarded the 'Governor of the Year' award for 2023 by international publication Central Banking.

The award, announced on Wednesday, recognised Das for captaining the financial markets through the turbulent periods of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling impact of the Ukraine war.

Modi tweeted, "It is a matter of immense pride for our country that the RBI Governor, Shri Shaktikanta Das Ji has been conferred with the 'Governor of the year' Award in the Central Banking Awards 2023. Congratulations to him."

Awarding 66-year-old Das, who is into his second term at the Mint Road, the publication said the governor helped manoeuvre the ship as it faced multiple obstacles since his appointment in December 2019, the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war being the two major tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 06:29 IST

