JUST IN
Nearly 60% of cow-dung natural paints find buyers in Chhattisgarh
FSIB recommends Ashwani Kumar for the post of managing director of UCO Bank
SC stays Bombay HC order permitting UIL Chairperson to travel abroad
Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book
Bhopal, Indore Metro set for September trial run: Bhupendra Singh
Uttar Pradesh plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore to improve forest economy
Parl panel recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework
Prepare to put India's traditional medicine system on world map: Sonowal
Cong, AAP accuse Chandigarh MP for using 'inappropriate' words for voters
As Covid cases spike, Centre asks six states to keep a strict vigil
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bhopal, Indore Metro set for September trial run: Bhupendra Singh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SC stays Bombay HC order permitting UIL Chairperson to travel abroad

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for urgent orders before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha

Topics
Supreme Court | Bombay High Court

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay High Court order, which allowed Ushdev International Ltd (UIL) Chairperson Suman Vijay Gupta to travel abroad on an undertaking.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for urgent orders before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha.

Mehta submitted that Gupta took up the citizenship of the Dominican Republic after the declaration of her account as Non Performing Asset (NPA), and she has been permitted to travel by the orders dated March 10, and 14 of a division bench of the high court. "It has been submitted that this order was despite a contrary view which was taken on July 3, 2020 by a coordinate Division Bench of the High Court," noted the apex court.

Staying the high court orders, the bench said: "Pending further orders, there shall be a stay of the operation of the impugned orders dated March 10, 2023 and March 14, 2023."

The apex court's order came on a plea by State Bank of India against the Bombay High Court orders dated March 10 and March 14.

Mehta submitted that they had faced a bad experience with travelling on undertaking and added that she is a Chairperson of a company and there is a loan of over Rs 3,000 crore, which have now become nearly Rs 3,700 crores.

He added that SBI declared the company as a NPA and as soon it was declared NPA, she renounced Indian citizenship and took the citizenship of the Dominican Republic, a country with whom India have no extradition treaty.

The apex court was informed that a look-out circular was issued under the office memorandum and it was challenged before the high court.

After hearing submissions, the apex court issued notice on the SBI's plea and listed the plea for further hearing on March 24.

--IANS

ss/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 23:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU